Bulletin Board — Dec. 1, 2022

Services and Devotions

A First Saturday Devotion with Mass will be at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 435 S. 5th St., Dec. 3 at 9 a.m., followed by a Holy Hour and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion will include eucharistic adoration, Fatima prayers, the rosary with meditations and a special focus on the carrying of the cross, the consecrations to Jesus and Mary and sacred music by Sarah Nettleton Cleary.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will feature VENTUS — eucharistic adoration with modern worship music — on Dec. 7. Exposition will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. A reception will follow in the hospitality room. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

The Wedding Anniversary Mass for couples celebrating 30, 40, 50, 60 and 60+ years of marriage will be celebrated Dec. 18 at noon at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

The liturgy will be live-streamed on the cathedral’s YouTube channel. Pre-register before Dec. 7 by calling your parish office.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, is hosting its next Special Disciples of Jesus Mass Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A Christmas party sponsored by the Knights of Columbus will immediately follow Mass. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Advent Season

“Music Under The Dome” will feature five hours of free, live music at St. James Church, 1826 Edenside Ave., during Bardstown Road Aglow Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Performers include organists Andrew Thuita and Phil Hines, the St. James Singers Choir and Orchestra and St. James School Choir, the Louisville Trombone Ensemble, the Sacred Heart Academy Madrigal Chorus and the Bellarmine University Schola Cantorum. For more information, call Hines at 451-1420.

St. Margaret Mary Church will offer Compline — night prayer — each evening during Advent via the St. Margaret Mary Facebook and YouTube pages. Vespers — evening prayer — will be offered each Thursday during Advent at 4:45 p.m. with eucharistic adoration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

A Winter Solstice/Advent Reflection Day will be held Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nazareth Retreat Center, Nazareth, Ky. The cost is $25 and includes lunch.

Sister Joetta Venneman, Carolyn Cromer, Lisa Downs and Amy Pascucci will lead a reflection on how stillness, light, compassion and Earth’s natural rhythm renew and refresh.

To register, visit www.nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., will host an Advent and Christmas Concert Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The parish’s children and adult choirs as well as the Louisville Panpipes flute choir will perform.

The Louisville Chorus will perform “Canticles of Christmas: Carols Conveying the Christmas Story,” Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at St. Brigid Church, 1520 Hepburn Ave. General tickets are $23, $20 for seniors and $5 for students. For more information, call 968-6300 or visit LouisvilleChorus.org.

Vocations

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Sister of Mercy Paulanne Diebold will speak on her vocation journey. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

Support Groups

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. You can also join by Zoom. The next meeting is December 14. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

Nazareth Home’s Alzheimer’s Caregiver Virtual Support Group meets on the third Thursday of each month from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Ann Dreisbach, charity court program manager, at 459-9681 ext. 4101 or adreisbach@nazhome.org.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing), a support group for those whose loved ones (family or friends) have died from substance use disorder or addiction,​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email MaryWuerdeman@comcast.com or Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Singles

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet for dinner at Metro Diner Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

Retreats

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer an Advent retreat Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Church’s Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road. The cost is $25 and includes lunch.

To pre-register, which is required, or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267.

Youth and Young Adults

Louisville Young Catholics will hold its next monthly “Distilled Doctrine” pub night event at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at 21st in Germantown, 1481 S. Shelby St. The evening will include Catholic trivia, board games and other activities. Louisville Young Catholics will also collect clothes and hygiene items for Catholic Charities.

For more information, email louisvilleyoungcatholics@yahoo.com.

The Catholic High School Placement Test for eighth-graders wishing to attend a Catholic high school next year will be Dec. 10.

The test is free, and students take the test at the Catholic high school they plan to attend. Students should bring two #2 pencils. Location information can be found at www.louisvillecatholicschools.com. If inclement weather cancels the test on Dec. 10, it will be rescheduled for Dec. 17 at the same time. For more information, call or email the high school you plan to attend.

Here and There

A prescription drug drop-off event will be held Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. John Paul II Parish Life Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane.

The Script Unit of Louisville Metro Police Department will collect and secure all unused and expired prescription drugs. Original pill bottle containers and pills in plastic storage bags will be accepted.

The event is sponsored by the St. John Paul II Environmental Concerns Committee. For more information, call Patsy Meyer at 594-9396.

St. John Center, which provides a day shelter, needs new winter hats and gloves. Donations can be dropped off Thursday to Tuesday each week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule a donation drop-off time, contact Jim Fulkerson at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

The Arts

Alumni Event

St. Xavier High School’s class of 2017 will hold a five-year reunion on Dec. 9. For information and to register, visit saintx.com/2017reunion or call 637-8485.