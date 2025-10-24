Boys & Girls Haven to hold annual celebration Nov. 7

Boys & Girls Haven will hold its annual Legacy Celebration, the organization’s largest fundraiser, on Nov. 7 at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Avenue. It will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner.

The speaker will be Nick Marshall, who grew up in foster care from infancy. He is now an education advocate at The Book Works, where he works to remove barriers to education.

Boys & Girls Haven, which is marking its 75th anniversary this year, provides housing and support services for at-risk youth and families. Proceeds from the event directly support this mission, according to an announcement from the organization.

During the event, Peg and Steve Diebold and Lisa Brendel Ewen will receive the Nicholas X. Simon Altruism Award.

“Their lives have been marked by extraordinary generosity and compassion, leaving a lasting legacy that proves one individual can change the trajectory of a young person’s life,” the announcement said.



The event will also include live music and an auction. For tickets and more information, visit boysandgirlshaven.org/legacy/ or contact development@boysandgirlshaven.org.