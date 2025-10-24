Priest Variety Show set for Jan. 9

Father John Burke, a retired priest of the archdiocese, closed the February 2023 Priest Variety Show with an impersonation of Colonel Sanders. (Photo Special to The Record)

Archdiocese of Louisville priests will display their talents at the Priest Variety Show on Jan. 9.

The show, which benefits the Catholic Services Appeal’s Seminarian Education Fund, was last held in January 2023, and featured priests performing as a clown, a comedian and a mariachi band. The 2024 show was canceled due to a winter snowstorm.

The show is “a wonderful opportunity to come together as a Catholic community for an evening of fun and laughter,” Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre said in a press release about the event. “I am grateful to our priests for their participation. Like you, I am in awe of their many talents and look forward to enjoying the show!”

The show is expected to be a “sold-out event” and tickets will go on sale for $40 on Nov. 1 at cur8.com/24694/project/133352.

Proceeds will support the formation of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s 23 seminarians. Their education will cost more than $1.44 million this year, according to the press release.

Priests are invited to sign up for the show by contacting Melissa Herberger in the Office of Mission Advancement at mherberger2@archlou.org or 585-3291.



For more information, including event sponsorship and program advertising, contact Herberger.