Assumption High School’s junior class Beta Club members will host the 19th annual “Senior Citizen Prom: Denim and Diamonds” on March 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the school cafeteria, 2170 Tyler Lane.

Free admission includes food and dancing to the music of The Prime Time Band.

Assumption requires attendees to wear a mask and maintain distance from those in other groups. Tables will be set up for social distancing. If pandemic recommendations or restrictions change those who made a reservation will be notified of a cancellation by telephone.

Seating is limited; advance reservations may be made by contacting Terry Langley or Erica Lasley at Assumption at 271-2531.