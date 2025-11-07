Bethlehem High School honors four for their contributions to the school

Four people who exemplify Bethlehem High School’s “mission and spirit” were honored Oct. 26 during the school’s annual Hall of Fame Mass and Luncheon.
The honors recognize “outstanding individuals whose dedication, service, and accomplishments exemplify the school’s mission and spirit,” said an announcement from the co-ed Catholic school in Bardstown, Ky.
- Tom Hamilton received the Star Award, which recognizes a non-alumnus who has made a significant impact on the Bethlehem community. Hamilton, principal of Bethlehem from 2008 to 2020, “brought unmatched energy and enthusiasm to every corner of campus” and “his leadership also transformed Bethlehem’s facilities,” the announcement said.
- Father Kirby Rust, who graduated from Bethlehem in 2011 and has served as its chaplain, was named Alumnus of the Year, which honors a graduate whose life and work reflect Bethlehem’s core values of faith, community and service. He has “inspired countless people through his devotion as a priest and educator. … Though his time as chaplain at Bethlehem was brief, his faith and presence left a lasting impression on the entire school community,” the announcement said.
- Allison Haydon Osborne, who graduated in 1991, received the Hall of Fame Award, which honors a graduate who has made a lasting impact on Bethlehem. Osborne “embodies the spirit of dedication, generosity and school pride,” the announcement said. She has served on the Bethlehem School Board (2019–2024), including on its Executive Committee, and has supported athletics as Head Football Booster and Football Parent Partner.
- Keith Graham received the Athletic Award, which recognizes a coach or athlete “who has brought distinction and excellence to Bethlehem through sports.” Graham joined Bethlehem in 2012 and has served as athletic director, defensive coordinator and head football coach, “always leading with integrity and heart,” the announcement said. He retired in 2020 but continues to coach and substitute teach.