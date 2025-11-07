8 ways to love and serve the poor following Pope Leo’s ‘Dilexi Te’

Catholic Charities staff and volunteers serve meals in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in 2021. (OSV News photo/Elias Kontogiannis, courtesy Catholic Charities USA)

WASHINGTON (OSV News) — Everyday Catholics can love and accompany those in need, according to experts that directly serve or advocate for those struggling with poverty.

“How simple it is to put love into a practical action,” a religious sister who ministers to those on the streets with the Missionaries of Charity in San Francisco, told OSV News. “I’m always spending my days in practical ways of loving and serving Jesus.”

Ahead of the World Day of the Poor on Nov. 16, experts from four Catholic groups — the Missionaries of Charity, Catholic Charities USA, the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul USA, and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops — spoke with OSV News about practical ways to love and care for those in need. Their comments followed the release of Pope Leo XIV’s first apostolic exhortation, “Dilexi Te” (“I have loved you”), addressed “to all Christians on love for the poor.”

“Love for the Lord, then, is one with love for the poor,” Pope Leo writes, adding later, “In the poor, he continues to speak to us.”

In the United States, 35.9 million (10.6%) people lived in poverty or fell under the Official Poverty Measure in 2024, according to a report released Sept. 9, 2025, by the U.S. Census Bureau.

In “Dilexi Te”, Pope Leo recognizes many forms of poverty, and lists “the poverty of those who lack material means of subsistence, the poverty of those who are socially marginalized and lack the means to give voice to their dignity and abilities, moral and spiritual poverty, cultural poverty, the poverty of those who find themselves in a condition of personal or social weakness or fragility, the poverty of those who have no rights, no space, no freedom.”

In response, experts shared their recommendations for loving those in need and living out the message of “Dilexi Te.” Here are eight:

— 1. Notice those in need around you

Drawing from “Dilexi Te,” Jill Rauh, executive director of the USCCB’s Secretariat of Justice and Peace, said that Catholics must open their ears “to ‘hear the cry’ of the poor in our midst.”

“This requires encounter; it means going outside our comfort zones,” she told OSV News in emailed comments. “Encounter the poor face to face — at food pantries, with organizations that assist immigrants, at centers for pregnant moms.”

“Take the time to watch or read news stories that share the stories and experiences of those impacted by poverty or other challenging circumstances,” she added. “Pray with these stories and experiences and allow your heart to be moved to truly see the one who suffers as brother or sister.”

— 2. Start personal encounters with a smile

The sister with the Missionaries of Charity, a religious order dedicated to serving Christ in the poorest of the poor, called one-on-one encounters with those in need “prayer in action.” She spoke about feeding those in dire poverty, cleaning them and even arranging for a barber to cut their hair. (Editor’s note: OSV News is not identifying the sister in response to a request from her superior asking for anonymity for the sake of the order’s mission in San Francisco).

“When you cut their hair with the right intention or when you listen to them and they say, ‘I want a cup of soup,’ or ‘I want oatmeal,’ and then you give it to them — in such a way, with a smile — they understand God and his love,” the sister said.

“Love begins with a smile,” she said, referring to a saying of St. Teresa of Kolkata, founder of the Missionaries of Charity.

— 3. Don’t be afraid to befriend those in need

The Missionaries of Charity sister called gaining the friendship and trust of people in need key to getting them the practical help they need. She told the story of a 70-year-old man from Thailand who had been abused while living on the streets. She has known him since 2018. While he refused help from others, he trusted her and is now in the process of securing housing.

“We have to reach out to them first, I would say, even as God reaches out to us where we’re at,” she said at another point.

She gave tips for how to start a conversation with someone in need. If someone has a dog, she recommended starting with that.

“‘What a beautiful dog — hello, dog — what is your dog’s name?'” she said, giving an example. “An animal is always a quick way into the heart of someone.”

She also recommended asking for help from Jesus’ mother, Mary, and the Holy Spirit.

“Then just take the leap — again with a smile — and say, “Good morning, my sister,’ or, ‘Good morning, my brother,'” she said. “Like, ‘I was just going into McDonald’s to buy a coffee, would you like one?'”

— 4. Volunteer with groups that help those in need

Citing Pope Leo XIV, Scott Hurd, vice president for leadership development at Catholic Charities USA, said that Catholics can serve those in need, among other things. Last year, his own organization served more than 15 million people in need, including older adults, migrants and refugees, pregnant women and new mothers, people with disabilities and people without homes, employment or enough food.

“In serving, Leo writes, ‘we are asked to devote time to the poor, to give them loving attention, to listen to them with interest, (and) stand by them in difficult moments,'” Hurd said in emailed comments, citing “Dilexi Te” where the pope quotes from the 2007 Aparecida Document. “This might be done through serving with a parish social concerns ministry or volunteering with a Catholic Charities agency or other social service organization.”

At the USCCB, Rauh agreed that Catholics should accompany those in need by volunteering and by supporting those organizations that help people in need.

Michael Acaldo, CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA, a Catholic lay organization that provides more than $1.7 billion in aid to 5 million people in need each year, also invited people to live out their faith and embrace those in need by volunteering with his organization.

— 5. Share your resources with those in need

Catholics can also minister to those in need by sharing their resources, which Pope Leo calls a “requirement of true worship” in “Dilexi Te,” Hurd and other experts said.

“Catholics can share by assisting parish social ministries … or supporting a local Catholic Charities agency or other relief organization with financial gifts and donations of food, clothing, and other practical items,” Hurd mentioned as examples.

— 6. Advocate for those in need

Catholics should also speak up for those in need, Hurd and other experts encouraged.

“Pope Leo challenges Catholics to fight against ‘the structural causes of poverty and inequality’ and confront the ‘destructive effects of the empire of money,'” Hurd said, citing “Dilexi Te.” “This requires ‘speaking up’ — engaging in advocacy efforts with ‘local, national, and international governing structures.'”

He listed concrete examples.

“Catholics can petition elected officials, participate in community organizing, endorse the efforts of their local Catholic conference, support organizations funded by the Catholic Campaign for Human Development, and stay abreast of developments at the national level by subscribing to Washington Weekly from Catholic Charities USA,” Hurd recommended.

Citing “Dilexi Te,” Rauh also called on Catholics to “put two feet of love in action” by “helping to meet immediate needs through works of charity, and advocating for just policies that can help to address the structural causes of poverty.”

She also recommended joining organizations funded by the CCHD, the USCCB’s national anti-poverty program, and advocating with the USCCB or their state Catholic conference for policies that ensure access to food, health care and other essentials for families with low-incomes.

— 7. Pray with those in need

The Missionaries of Charity sister said her order cares for those in need “for the purpose of their soul.”

“God doesn’t need us, but he chooses to use us in order to accomplish his loving plan for our people in the here and now, with the goal of eternal life,” she said.

The sister said she offers people in need holy cards and Miraculous Medals (a devotion rooted in a Marian vision given to St. Catherine Labouré in 1830). If she senses people are open to prayer, then she reminds them that “their heart is a temple of God and that God made them so that he could live in their hearts.”

The sister said she repeats two of Mother Teresa’s short prayers with them: “Jesus, in my heart, I believe in your tender love for me. I love you,” and “Mary, mother of Jesus, be a mother to me now.”

— 8. Remember to see Christ in the poor and be Christ to the poor

St. Vincent de Paul’s Acaldo highlighted Pope Leo’s message that God continues to speak through those in need.

“We’re called to see the face of Christ in those in need,” he said. “I believe, when we do a really great job … they see the face of Christ in us.”

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul encounters those in need in many ways, from thrift stories and food pantries to emergency financial assistance and home visits.

“The most important thing we do is to bring Christ’s love to them and listen to them,” he said. “To let them know that hope through Christ exists throughout the world.”