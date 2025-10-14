Bellarmine’s Guarnaschelli Lecture, set for Oct. 30, will examine Nuremberg trials

Dr. Deborah Cohen

Bellarmine University’s 2025 Guarnaschelli Lecture will be presented by historian and author Dr. Deborah Cohen on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. in Frazier Hall at the school, 2001 Newburg Road.

The lecture, “You, Too: Judgments at Nuremberg,” is part of Bellarmine’s 75th anniversary celebration. Dr. Cohen, who grew up in Louisville, is the Richard W. Leopold Professor of History at Northwestern University and director of its Buffett Institute for Global Affairs.

Her lecture “will examine the moral and historical questions raised by the post–World War II Nuremberg trials, considering how notions of collective and individual responsibility continue to shape modern understandings of justice,” said an announcement from Bellarmine. “The talk reflects Bellarmine’s enduring mission to engage students and the broader community in ethical inquiry, civic responsibility, and the pursuit of truth.”



The Guarnaschelli Lecture Series was established through an endowed gift from Dr. John and Marty Guarnaschelli. The lecture is free and open to the public, but reservations must be made at www.bellarmine.edu/guarnaschelli.