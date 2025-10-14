Louisville police chief pays a visit to Nativity Academy

Louisville Metro Police Department representatives, including Chief Paul Humphrey, second from right, visited Nativity Academy students Oct. 7. (Photo Special to The Record)

Nativity Academy at St. Boniface, 529 E. Liberty St., received a visit from five Louisville Metro Police officers, including Chief Paul Humphrey, last week.

During a conversation with Nativity students Oct. 7, Chief Humphrey, a graduate of St. Xavier High School, told the middle schoolers, “You all seem like pretty amazing kids, we get to interact with kids all the time, and you all are pretty top-notch. So, I hope you recognize how special you are.”

Nativity’s principal, Meghan Weyland, said the officers had the opportunity to learn about the school’s unique mission, and the students had the opportunity to learn about law enforcement and that career path.

Nativity, an independent Catholic school, offers full scholarships to middle school students from the urban area. The school also offers a support program to help students succeed in high school and college.

Weyland said Nativity and LMPD have some common ground in their work.

“We see Nativity and LMPD doing different manifestations of the same community service and violence prevention work,” she said in an email about the visit.

“We provide a safe, supportive, faith-based educational environment for kids at the developmental crossroads of adolescence, and then walk with our grads to and through high school, post-secondary and life,” she said. “LMPD is out building and rebuilding relationships and rapport throughout the community to keep our city safe and productive.”



To learn more about Nativity, visit nativitylouisville.org.