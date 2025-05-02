Archdiocesan News

Bellarmine’s graduation will be May 10 at Freedom Hall

by

Bellarmine University will hold its 72nd commencement exercises May 10 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Freedom Hall.

The university will confer 781 degrees.

A ceremony for graduate and doctoral degree candidates will take place at 10 a.m. A ceremony for undergraduate degree candidates will be at 2 p.m.

Sandra Frazier, founder and principal of Tandem Public Relations, will deliver the commencement address to the doctoral students. Brandon Graves, who will receive a doctorate in education and social change, will deliver the student address.

Bellarmine alumni Bill Mudd and Michelle Mudd will receive the university’s honorary degree of Humane Letters during the undergraduate ceremony. 

Bill Mudd, president and COO of Churchill Downs, will address the graduates. Bailey Korfhage, a Bellarmine Fellows Scholar who double majored in accounting and finance, will be the student speaker.

