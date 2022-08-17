Back to School — Message from the Archbishop

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord!

As we begin a new school year, I write in a special way to our children and youth and to those who nurture them — parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, teachers, principals, pastors and parish staff.

Our Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Mary Beth Bowling, has established a wonderful theme for this school year, “Open the Door to Jesus: Be Intentional in Walking with Him and Sharing the Gospel Message.” Through our Catholic faith, we have the opportunity to encounter the person of Jesus Christ. We trust in a person, Jesus Christ, who will walk with us through all of the wonder and challenges in our lives.

In visiting several schools since my arrival here in Louisville, I have seen the sign that speaks to the purpose of our Catholic schools and that provides the promise we make to you: “Be it known to all who enter here, that Christ is the reason for this school. He is the unseen but ever present teacher in its classes. He is the model of its faculty and the inspiration of its students.”

As we look to the person of Jesus Christ, and place our trust in Him, we know we can do great things. Children and youth, I invite each of you as you begin this school year to open the door and consider ways in which you might be intentional about walking with Jesus. As you do so, talk to your families about how your entire family can take up this wonderful opportunity.

You are blessed to be part of Catholic school communities, and in many cases parish communities, that offer many ways to deepen your faith. Daily prayer, joining with your parish community for Mass on the weekend, Mass with your school community, engaging in service projects, participating well in religion classes and integrating our faith in all classes, joining youth group activities — all will help you to encounter the person of Jesus.

As you deepen your friendship with Jesus in and through the community of faith, you will naturally find ways to reach out to others to share the Gospel message. Our Catholic schools are committed to preparing you to be good stewards of God’s gift and active people of faith who serve others.

I know the last few years have been difficult for you and for your parents and teachers. I thank all of you for your courage and patience in dealing with COVID-19.

I pray that this school year will be a time of great growth for you — spiritually, socially and academically — and a time of renewal for families. Be intentional about walking with Jesus, and all will be well. Know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre,

Archbishop of Louisville