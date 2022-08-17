Schools invited to learn about refugee simulations offered by Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities of Louisville will offer two information sessions about its refugee simulation program for middle and high school students.

School representatives interested in hosting a simulation can attend a session on Aug. 31 or Sept. 8 at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The refugee simulation program aims to help students experience the challenges people face as they “seek refuge in a refugee camp and migrate to another country,” according to an announcement from Catholic Charities.

“The process fosters a sense of humility, empathy and solidarity during which students gain a new perspective on what refugees experience at many stages of their journeys,” the announcement said.

To register for an information session, which will last 30 to 45 minutes, send an email to Peyton Rhea at prhea@archlou.org.