Assumption students win congressional art awards

Two Assumption High School students won top honors in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition, sponsored by Rep. John Yarmuth and other members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congressman John Yarmuth announced the local awards during a surprise visit to Assumption May 4. Senior Alyssa Neubacher won Rep. Yarmuth’s competition and junior Kaitly Roths won the contest’s online Community Choice Competition.

Alyssa’s work, a painting entitled “Apples,” was chosen by a panel of judges from the Louisville area arts community. It will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol’s “Artistic Discovery” corridor for a year.

Kaitly’s work, a photograph called “Seeing Double,” was the choice of online voters on Rep. Yarmuth’s website. It will be displayed in his Louisville office for a year.

An announcement from the congressman’s office said members of the U.S. House of Representatives have hosted the annual competition since 1982. It “enables high school students from across the nation to demonstrate their artistic talents before a global audience.” This year’s local competition drew dozens of entries from local high schools. Entries will be available to view at yarmuth.house.gov/ later this week.