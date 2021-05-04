Students win Derby Festival art awards

Catholic school students were among the winners of the 2021 Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation Student Art Contest, which was merged this year with the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) Design-A-Bus contest.

Lucy Schroeder, a student at St. Agnes School placed third in the kindergarten through first-grade division.

Keller Hayes, also a student at St. Agnes, won second place in the second- through third-grade division.

Madelyn Gikey, a student at St. Michael School, won first place in the fourth- through fifth-grade division.

In the ninth- through 12th-grade division, Presentation Academy students Shelby Hyland placed second and Farrah Lanham placed third.

Traditionally, the student art contest is based on the Kentucky Derby Festival and its events, but the theme of this year’s competition focused on a broader message of hope, according to the contest organizers. Students were asked to create art that reflected the challenges and day-to-day changes brought about by the pandemic.

The winning students’ artwork is featured on a new TARC bus that was part of the 2021 Touring Pegasus Parade. The contest was sponsored by the Kentucky Derby Festival foundation and TARC.