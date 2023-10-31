Archdiocese of Louisville receives Crusade for Children award 

The Archdiocese of Louisville is a recipient of the Phyllis Knight Award from the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The award — which honors the memory of Phyllis Knight, a former crusade director — is presented annually to the business or organization with the largest percentage increase in collections from the previous year, according to an announcement from the organization. The awardee receives the Jim Walton Trophy, the announcement said.

Parishes took up collections to support the fundraiser May 27 and 28. Their contributions totaled $233,777, positioning the archdiocese as the second-highest contributor among organizations. The archdiocese increased its collections by 12 percent this year — which marked the organization’s 70th annual crusade.

The award was presented Oct. 19 on the WHAS 11 television morning show Great Day Live.