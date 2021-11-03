Archdiocesan News

St. Xavier added six to its
Alumni Hall of Honors

Six St. Xavier High School graduates were inducted into the Alumni Hall of Honors during a ceremony in October.

The alumni, who were recognized “for their professional, personal or athletic achievements,” are:

  • Matthew J. Anderson, a graduate of the class of 1994, was a pitcher for Rice University’s Rice Owls. He was drafted number one overall by the Detroit Tigers in 1997.
  • John W. Conway, a graduate of the class of 1987, is a partner at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd and Conway. He was the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s attorney general from 2008-2016.
  • Evington B. Jackson II, a graduate of the class of 1998, is a two-time All-State linebacker, defensive lineman for the 1998 NCAA national champion Tennessee Volunteers. He was a member of the NFL Washington Football team from 2002-2003.
  • William J. Roby Sr., a graduate of the class of 1965, is the national board chair of USA Cares, a service organization for veterans. He’s a retired insurance executive.
  • Steven A. Siebel, a graduate of the class of 1986, was a high school All-American swimmer and academic All-American at Auburn University.
  • Barry S. Wilkerson, a graduate of the class of 1980, is the chief of the St. Matthews Police Department and a retired major of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *