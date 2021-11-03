Six St. Xavier High School graduates were inducted into the Alumni Hall of Honors during a ceremony in October.
The alumni, who were recognized “for their professional, personal or athletic achievements,” are:
- Matthew J. Anderson, a graduate of the class of 1994, was a pitcher for Rice University’s Rice Owls. He was drafted number one overall by the Detroit Tigers in 1997.
- John W. Conway, a graduate of the class of 1987, is a partner at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd and Conway. He was the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s attorney general from 2008-2016.
- Evington B. Jackson II, a graduate of the class of 1998, is a two-time All-State linebacker, defensive lineman for the 1998 NCAA national champion Tennessee Volunteers. He was a member of the NFL Washington Football team from 2002-2003.
- William J. Roby Sr., a graduate of the class of 1965, is the national board chair of USA Cares, a service organization for veterans. He’s a retired insurance executive.
- Steven A. Siebel, a graduate of the class of 1986, was a high school All-American swimmer and academic All-American at Auburn University.
- Barry S. Wilkerson, a graduate of the class of 1980, is the chief of the St. Matthews Police Department and a retired major of the Louisville Metro Police Department.