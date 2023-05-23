Archdiocesan priest named rector of Theological College

Father Gladstone H. “Bud” Stevens

Father Gladstone H. “Bud” Stevens, a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville and a member of the Society of St. Sulpice, has been appointed rector of Theological College, the national seminary of the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

His duties will begin July 1, according to a press release from the Society of St. Sulpice Province of the United States.

Father Stevens, a native of Connecticut who grew up in Nashville, was ordained June 3, 2000, and joined the Sulpicians in 2002. He serves as first consultor of the Provincial Council of the Society of St. Sulpice Province of the United States.

Father Stevens graduated from Quincy College in Illinois in 1989, studied Scripture at Vanderbilt University, earned a doctoral degree in theology from Marquette University and studied at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

He regularly teaches courses on the priesthood and the Eucharist, is a retreat and convocation leader for priests and is a chaplain for the Order of Malta, according to the press release.

He previously served as President-Rector of St. Patrick’s Seminary and University in Menlo Park, Calif., and as vice-rector of St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore.

The Society of St. Sulpice is a religious order of diocesan priests whose mission is to form other priests.

The society operates three seminaries in the United States and two in the African nations of Zambia and Malawi.

The U.S. seminaries, in addition to Theological College, are St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore and Assumption Seminary in San Antonio.