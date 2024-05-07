Archbishop writes letter to the faithful on the appointment of the Bishop of Knoxville

MAY 7, 2024

My Dear People of God in the Archdiocese of Louisville:

Greetings in the Lord! I am happy to announce that today, May 7, 2024, Pope Francis has appointed Father James Mark Beckman – a priest of the Diocese of Nashville – as the fourth Bishop of Knoxville! I wholeheartedly congratulate Fr. Beckman on this appointment, and I look forward to working with him in this ecclesiastical province. Fr. Beckman is a wonderful priest and pastor, a man after the Lord’s own heart. Having known Fr. Beckman prior to this appointment, I am certain that he will be for the faithful in the Diocese of Knoxville a great bishop and shepherd.



As you are aware, at the end of June last year, I humbly accepted the Holy Father’s appointment to serve as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Knoxville. My service to Knoxville required that I split my time between Louisville and Knoxville. With the appointment of a new bishop in Knoxville, I will continue in my role as Apostolic Administrator there until the time in late July 2024 when Bishop-elect Beckman is ordained and installed.



I want to thank you, the wonderful People of God in the Archdiocese of Louisville, for the great patience, understanding, and support that you have shown to me over the time I have served in Knoxville. I am forever grateful for your understanding regarding limitations on my schedule due to my trips to Knoxville and for your prayers and kind support offered for me during this time. I will long remember your kindness to me and also your concern and prayers for the Diocese of Knoxville. It is indeed a blessing for me to be the one who serves you as Archbishop of Louisville, and I am deeply grateful for your faith!

Please pray for me and be assured of my prayers for you! Peace!

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville