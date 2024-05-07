Boys & Girls Haven asks community for its support  

Horses used in the Boys and Girls Haven animal-assisted therapy program are seen grazing on its campus on Goldsmith Lane in May 2023. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

During the month of May, observed as National Foster Care Awareness Month, Boys & Girls Haven is inviting individuals in the Archdiocese of Louisville and the wider community to engage with and support its work.

Boys & Girls Haven, founded by the late Father James C. Maloney in 1950, provides care for abused and neglected children who reside on and off the campus located on Goldsmith Lane.

“Whether by volunteering, donating or simply spreading the word, your support makes a significant difference in the lives of these deserving young people,” said an announcement from Boys & Girls Haven.

The agency is also highlighting the benefits of its animal-assisted therapy program.

“Our Animal-Assisted Therapy Program is not just about providing comfort,” said Amanda Masterson, CEO of Boys & Girls Haven. “It’s about harnessing the therapeutic power of animals to help our youth overcome trauma, build trust, and improve their interpersonal skills. The presence of a gentle, non-judgmental animal can significantly ease the stress of those who have experienced instability and hardship.”

To learn more about ways to help, call 458-1171 or visit https://boysandgirlshaven.org/.