Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre spent part of Memorial Day serving the hungry. Positioned at the end of a buffet line, he handed out utensils during an annual cook-out at Franciscan Kitchen, 748 S. Preston St.

More than 500 individuals were served a to-go meal that included grilled hotdogs, said Tony Perito, Franciscan Kitchen’s advancement coordinator.

The cook-out is a tradition at the kitchen and is usually organized by Deacon Pat Wright and some of the regular volunteers.

Franciscan Kitchen has a simple mission, Perito said: to feed the hungry. Hot meals are served daily Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Saturday with the exception of the first Saturday of the month. The kitchen is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals. To volunteer, visit www.franciscankitchen.org or call 589-0140.