The “Race for Belonging: Catholic Disability Gala” will honor Archbishop Emeritus Joseph E. Kurtz for his service to the National Catholic Partnership on Disability Aug. 27 at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 S. Sixth St.

Archbishop Kurtz served as episcopal moderator for the organization from 2017-2021. Proceeds from the gala will provide clergy and lay leaders with training to support persons with disabilities and their families, according to an announcement from the nonprofit.

The National Catholic Partnership on Disability, which marks its 40th year this year, was founded to implement the U.S. bishops’ pastoral statement on persons with disabilities. It works “with dioceses, parishes and laity to facilitate physical access of churches, adaptive faith formation, mental health support, disability awareness, sensory-friendly Masses, and more,” according to a press release about the gala.

Charleen Katra, its executive director, said Archbishop Kurtz “has been a monumental support to her.”

“When I began as executive director of NCPD, I looked forward to our calls, knowing that I would receive sound advice, steady encouragement, and profound assistance,” she said in the press release. “Archbishop Kurtz is a servant leader; he not only advised NCPD but took time to accompany us with the day-to-day responsibilities of running a non-profit. Whether it was calling his brother bishops to encourage them to financially support NCPD, speaking at NCPD events, recording videos for NCPD, or being present and engaged at a Board meeting, Archbishop Kurtz was always willing to lend a hand.”

The Aug. 27 gala event will begin with a 4:15 p.m. Mass concelebrated by Archbishop Kurtz, Archbishop of Louisville Shelton J. Fabre, Bishop of Lexington John Stowe and the organization’s current episcopal moderator Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington.

A tour of the shrine of St. Margaret of Castello, patron saint of persons with disabilities, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner at 7:15 p.m. The evening will also include a live auction and a VIP reception.

Register for the event by Aug. 5 for a chance to win a ticket to the VIP reception. The registration deadline is Aug. 15.

Tickets to the event are $175. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit https://ncpd.org/resources_and_toolkits/register-now or call 781-951-4553.