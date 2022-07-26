Holy Cross High School is seeking nominations for its 2022 Hall of Fame induction. Alumni of Holy Cross, Angela Merici and Bishop David high schools are eligible for nomination.

The induction ceremony is set for Nov. 12. Nominations are sought in the following categories:

Leadership Award, Service Award, Innovator Award, NextGen (30 & Under) Award, Athletics Award and the Honorary Alumnus Award.

A full explanation of each award and the nomination form is available on the Holy Cross website, holycrosshs.com. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 1.