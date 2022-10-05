Archbishop, coordinator discuss Catholic Services Appeal in ‘What’s New in ArchLou’ podcast

The October episode of “What’s New in ArchLou,” an Archdiocese of Louisville podcast, is available now.

This month’s guests are Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and Melissa Herberger, the archdiocese’s coordinator for annual giving and stewardship. They discuss what Catholics in the archdiocese need to know about this year’s Catholic Services Appeal.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in Central Kentucky, according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and the archdiocese’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.