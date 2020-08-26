Annual Red Mass will be celebrated for those in the legal field Sept. 15

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will preside at the Red Mass on Sept. 15 at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth Street.

The Red Mass is a Roman Catholic Mass of the Holy Spirit invoking God’s blessing and guidance on those in the legal profession, according to an announcement about the liturgy. Persons of all faiths who serve in legal profession — including judges, attorneys, legal secretaries, clerks and paralegals — are invited to attend.

As a thank you to those in the legal profession, free “grab-and-go” box lunches will be served in the undercroft after Mass. Lunches will be provided by Catholic Charities’ Common Table program, an eight-week training in the culinary arts for those facing barriers to employment.

To receive lunch, Mass-goers should pre-order from the following options: turkey bacon club, veggie wrap with hummus or Mediterranean salad (chicken optional). Order no later than Sept. 8 by emailing Emily Willis at ewillis@archlou.org. Donations will be accepted.