Resources for learning about Natural Family Planning available

Couple interested in learning more about natural family planning, methods of planning a family without the use of drugs or devices, are encouraged to contact the Office of Family Ministries.

Several methods of natural family planning are available in the area, including the Creighton Method, Marquette Model, Couple to Couple League and SymptoPro.

To learn more about a particular method, the Family Ministries office recommends contacting the following:

Creighton Method – Katie Parris at fertilityappreciation@yahoo.com or 502-890-9370.

Marquette Model – Angela Hobbs, RN, BSN at giftofyourfertility@gmail.com or (270) 735-3883.

Couple to Couple League – Tom and Teresa Knight at stylite60@hotmail.com, (502) 366-0938, or go to www.ccli.org.

SymptoPro by Northwest Family Services – Anna Hudson at kyslms14@gmail.com.

And to speak with practicing couples to learn of their experience or to discuss the availability of scholarship funds to assist with the cost of training classes, contact the Family Ministries Office at family@archlou.org or 471-2127.