Amy Alicna Scholarship created at St. James School

Record Staff Report

St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., announced Dec. 11 the creation of its first scholarship fund.

The Amy Alicna Scholarship Fund was created in memory of Amy Alicna, a St. James sixth-grader who died in 1986. The fund was created by her brother, Brian Alicna, a 1993 graduate of St. James, and his wife Lindsey, said a press release from the school.

The scholarship will be based on financial need and could provide up to $5,000 in tuition for the recipient, according to the release.

Lindsey Alicna said the fund is a way to keep Amy Alicna’s memory alive, while helping a needy family provide a Catholic education.

“A Catholic education gives a foundation beyond the walls,” she said. “It’s a foundation that will follow students for the rest of their lives.”

Jennifer Moran, St. James’ director of mission advancement, said the school is thankful for the scholarship.

“We are so thankful to the Alicnas for establishing the first-ever tuition scholarship for St. James students,” she said. “Their thoughtfulness sets an example for us all and will hopefully encourage others to follow in their footsteps.”