Trinity High School inducts seven people into Hall of Fame

Trinity High School honored seven individuals at the school’s annual Hall of Fame dinner Dec. 12. The dinner was held in Trinity’s Convocation Hall.

Each year, individuals who have made significant contributions to the life of Trinity are honored with induction into the school’s Hall of Fame.

Inductees must meet the following criteria: having a record of acknowledged leadership in his/her chosen field or community; having a record of outstanding stewardship to Trinity measured in time, talent and treasure; having a record of outstanding performance and distinguished achievements while employed by Trinity High School; and/or having a record of outstanding performance and distinguished achievement as a

Trinity High School student in academics, athletics and/or extra-curricular activities, a news release from the school said.

The Trinity Hall of Fame inductees for 2019 are:

Robert I. “Ric” Cusick, a member of the class of 1961, served as director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. Cusick died in 2014.

Bruce Deckel­, a member of the class of 1957. He is CEO of Deckel & Moneypenny in Louisville.

Shawn Freibert, a member of the class of 1991. He opened a real estate title company and became a partner with Freibert & Mattingly Title Group, LLC. Freibert is also owner of Global Sports Management Group, LLC.

Patrick Potter, a member of the class of 1989. Potter is president and co-owner with his family of Flexo Wash, LLC.

Charlotte Miller Stengel served as Trinity’s librarian and media specialist for 23 years from 1990-2013.

David Troutman, a member of the class of 1985, is director of business operations for Intrado, which develops cloud-based communications technology.

Sgt. David N. Wimberg, a member of the class of 1999, served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was killed in action on May 25, 2005, and was posthumously awarded the Silver Star, the nation’s third-highest award for valor.