The Abbey of Gethsemani in Trappist, Ky., will offer a “come and see” weekend during the Labor Day holiday.

Single Catholic men ages 18 to 35 who “enjoy good health of mind and body” and are vaccinated against COVID-19 are invited to a vocation weekend retreat Sept. 2-4 at the Abbey of Gethsemani, 3642 Monks Road, Trappist, Ky.

Participants will get a “behind the scenes” look at life in the monastery, have the opportunity to pray the Divine Office in choir with the monks and tour their workplaces. There will also be sessions for listening to the witness of other monks.

Included will be an afternoon at Thomas Merton’s hermitage with some of the monks in formation and the opportunity to join in Chapter for the abbot’s weekly conference.

For more information, visit www.monks.org/vocations/come-and-see or contact vocation director Father Anton at 502-549-4116 or vocations@monks.org using the subject line “Come and See.”