Annette Mandley-Turner, executive director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry, is the recipient of Trinity High School’s 2022 Trinity Peace Medal.

The school is recognizing Mandley-Turner because she “has spent her career trying to raise up underserved communities and help them become self-sufficient,” according to a news release from Trinity. “She has dedicated her life to responding to Jesus’ teaching that ‘whatever you do to the least of my brethren, you do to me.’ She is a shining example of the type of service we hope all our graduates aspire to.”

Mandley-Turner has been executive director for 35 years, during which time she has focused on making sure the archdiocese’s diverse Catholic communities receive complete and holistic development, according to the release. She advanced the archdiocesan priorities of education and leadership within the African American community by creating one of the first leadership awards banquets for African American Catholics.

Mandley-Turner received the award at Trinity’s commencement ceremony May 22.