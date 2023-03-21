St. Athanasius School receives Purple Star Award

St. Athanasius School, 5915 Outer Loop, has been honored with the Purple Star Award.

The award, sponsored by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, “recognizes schools that show a major commitment to serving military-connected students and families,” according to an announcement from the Purple Star program. “… The award speaks directly to the amazing administrative staff and teachers at your school who go out of their way to serve military families.”

To earn the Purple Star Award, a school must designate a trained point of contact, host an annual military recognition event and post resources for military families on the school’s website, according to the program’s website.