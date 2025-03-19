A Time to Speak — Our campaign of Christian service

Kanobia Russell-Blackmon

As our lives are filled with countless challenges, how do we allow our faith to strengthen all we do?

As we discern annually our Lenten sacrifice to refresh and deepen our faith, we should purposefully ask the Lord to help us “that we may begin, with holy fasting, this campaign of Christian service, so that, as we take up battle against spiritual evils, we may be armed with weapons of self-restraint.” (From the Collect on Ash Wednesday.)

The Lenten season provides us a 40-day period of prayer, fasting and almsgiving to recall how, through baptism, we shared in Christ’s death, died to evil and sin, and began a new life in Christ.

We praise God that Jesus Christ paid it all, for it is to him we owe a great debt of gratitude. Therefore, let’s endeavor to make time to pray and encourage those around us to pray, as we seek to desire conversation with the Lord.

Let’s bear witness to one another, particularly those who are not in regular practice of the faith, as we seek to imitate Christ by seeking out the lost and bringing to them the Good News. Let’s minister to the hungry, the thirsty, the stranger, the naked, the ill, and the imprisoned as we seek to encounter Christ through the works of justice that are pleasing to God.

May our campaign of Christian service help us to focus on the Lord, to remain in his gaze, to allow him into our hearts, and to allow him to guide us.

If we are open to it, this Lent can be the most powerful and spiritual season to date.

Kanobia A. Russell-Blackmon serves as the chief communications officer for the Archdiocese of Louisville. This piece originally appeared in The Catholic Compass, Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee.