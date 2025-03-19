Parishioners and catechumens invited to journey together through OCIA process

Participants in the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion stood during the ceremony on March 9 at St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Preparing individuals to enter the Catholic Church isn’t just the responsibility of parish leaders and volunteer catechists, said Laura Zoeller, the Archdiocese of Louisville’s consultant for adult formation and initiation, in a recent interview.

Parishes around the country are transitioning to a new formation process for those joining the church that uses a year-round schedule rather than the school-year calendar. The process, called the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults, calls even those who aren’t working directly in formation to participate, said Zoeller.

“We are all responsible for those who want to enter into the faith,” she said.

The Order of Christian Initiation of Adults, abbreviated as OCIA, “is meant to involve the entire parish,” not just those on its leadership team, she said.

A catechumen — an unbaptized person who is preparing for the sacraments of initiation — should become connected to the life of the parish, said Zoeller, noting they should join in service and ongoing adult formation opportunities early in their journey.

And when they join in, they should be met by parishioners they can journey alongside, she said.

Lillie Ellington, an OCIA candidate, stood during the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion on March 9 at St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The OCIA process is about evangelizing both those entering the church and those who already belong to the church, said Dr. DeKarlos Blackmon, vice chancellor for pastoral services for the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Active Catholics and those entering the church have the opportunity to accompany one another through their participation in the life of the church, said Dr. Blackmon in a recent interview.

“The invitation needs to be clear that (accompaniment) is not just the work of the OCIA team,” he added.

Active Catholics should be asking themselves, “How am I focusing in on accompanying?” and “How am I compelled to be more welcoming?” he said.

When Catholics encounter people entering the church, they should feel a stirring “to be re-evangelized themselves,” rather than just “going through the motions,” he said. “The transformation they (the catechumens) are going through should be washing over us time and time again,” said Blackmon.

“I want this to be a springboard for everyone,” into the life of the church, he added.