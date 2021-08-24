The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Youth and Young Adults will offer its 2021-2022 Youth Ministry Training certificate program for volunteers, school teachers, catechists and those who serve in parish youth ministry.

Twenty-two seminars leading to a certificate in Youth Ministry Training will be offered on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., Aug. 31 through June 2022.

The seminars will include a variety of topics, such as components of effective youth ministry, current climate and reality of youth ministry, adolescent development and connecting and dealing with teens in crisis and their families.

Aaron Frazita, associate director of the Office of Youth and Young Adults, said participants can take just one or a few of the courses.

Frazita, who joined the Office of Youth and Young Adults in July, said the program is “meant to be training for youth ministers and volunteers to understand the why and how of what we do. It’s the nuts and bolts of youth ministry to help them become better catechists and youth ministers to our young people.”

Youth ministry, he said, is “walking along with young people on their faith journey.”

These courses aim to help those ministers get an understanding of what youth ministry is from the “church’s standpoint,” he said.

The cost is $10 per session or $210 for the certificate program. Participants must register by Aug. 31. For more information or to register, call Vivian Cornell at 636-0296.