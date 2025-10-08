Youth lead the 74th annual Living Rosary

Arranged in the shape of a rosary, children took turns leading the prayers of the glorious mysteries of the rosary during the 74th annual Living Rosary on Oct. 5 at St. Michael Church.

A crowd of hundreds prayed, listened to Scripture readings, reflected on a homily and sang in prayer as Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre crowned a statue depicting Our Lady of Fatima. The centerpiece of the event was the prayers led by children, each representing a bead of the rosary.

Children of varying ages were assembled in the formation of a rosary during the 74th annual Living Rosary Oct. 5. Each child represented a bead and led the bead’s prayer. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

The Living Rosary is organized by the Archdiocese of Louisville Marian Committee. It is hosted each year on the first Sunday in October, the month dedicated to the holy rosary.

