Youth invited to enter annual Vocation Poster and Essay Contest

The third-place poster in last year’s Vocation Poster and Essay Contest, above, was created by Zaid Charasika, then a sixth grader at St. Albert the Great School.

Children in grades four to eight are invited to take part in the annual Vocation Essay and Poster Contest sponsored by the St. Serra Club of Louisville and the Archdiocese of Louisville Vocation Office.

For the poster contest, fourth- through sixth-graders are asked to create a poster that promotes vocations to the priesthood, consecrated religious life, permanent diaconate, married life or single life. The poster should be submitted on 8.5- by 11-inch white paper or card stock. Cutouts or pasted pictures are not accepted.

In the essay contest, seventh- and eighth-graders should answer the question, “How can eucharistic adoration inspire someone to listen to God’s call to become a priest, consecrated religious or deacon?”

Entrants are encouraged to interview a priest or member of a religious order and write about what they learned. Essays should be 200 to 300 words, typed in standard black typeface and double-spaced.

Religion teachers, catechists and youth ministers at parishes and schools may serve as sponsors for students who submit artwork or an essay.

A first-place winner in each category will receive $250 and a certificate. A second and third-place winner will also be chosen in each category. The winning essay will also be published in The Record along with the winning posters.

Posters and essays should be submitted to the vocation office by Jan. 8. Winners will be notified after Feb. 1.

Essays may be submitted by mail to the Archdiocese of Louisville Vocation Office at 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, Ky., 40203, or submitted electronically to kmclemore@archlou.org. Posters may be submitted by mail.