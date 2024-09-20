Wedding Anniversaries — Sept. 19, 2024

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Klunder, members of St. John Paul II Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 21. Mrs. Klunder, the former Cheryl Henritz, retired in 2011 after 54 years as a sales associate at Bacons and Macy’s department stores. Mr. Klunder retired in 1995 after 27 years as a social worker for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The couple have one child.

Deacon Syl and Joan Nitzken, members of St. Stephen Martyr Church, will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Sept. 25. Mrs. Nitzken, the former Joan White, is a homemaker and volunteer with Norton Audubon Hospital. Deacon Nitzken is a semi-retired deacon and retired speech pathologist with The Commission for Handicapped Children and Spalding University. The couple have five children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Palmquist, members of St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 21. Mrs. Palmquist, the former Pamela Wise, retired after 18 years of service to St. Mary Academy. Mr. Palmquist retired from Enterprise Truck Division after 15 years of service. The couple have three children and 10 grandchildren. They celebrated with a trip to Rome and will have Mass and brunch with family on their anniversary.



Don and Ann Ransdell, members of Ascension Church, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 29. Mrs. Ransdell, the former Ann Leachman, is semi-retired from her work as an insurance broker. Mr. Ransdell is retired from purchasing and sales. The couple have four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.