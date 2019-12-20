Young people perform the works of mercy

Record Staff Report
Young people around the Archdiocese of Louisville spent time in November and December doing the works of mercy.
- Trinity High School held a food drive to collect items for Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit which provides food on the weekends for needy children in elementary school.
The students delivered four carloads of food items to Blessings in a Backpack’s Shelbyville Road office.
- Students at St. Nicholas Academy held a food drive in late November to benefit the St. Thomas More Food Pantry, which serves needy families in the South Louisville community. Students and parent volunteers delivered the items to the church Nov. 26.
Students also shopped for clothing and toys for needy families Dec. 6. The students raised about $500 for the shopping trip.
- Soldiers from Fort Campbell military base visited kindergartners at St. Stephen Martyr School in late November.
The students sent letters, cards and care packages to the soldiers while they were stationed in Iraq earlier in the year. The students also collected toys for the soldiers’ children. The students had lunch with the soldiers and took part in small group discussions.
- St. Michael School students delivered small gifts and some Christmas spirit to homeless men served by St. John Center Dec. 10.
Students handed out apples, oranges, bananas, toothbrushes, socks, hats, cookies and Santa hats and sang Christmas carols. The items were funded by the St. Nick Fund, a charitable organization that provides toys, gifts and other items to those in need at Christmas.
- First-graders at Ascension School, 4600 Lynnbrook Drive, collected more than 600 items including socks, underwear, toothpaste, deodorant and soap. The items were donated to Hope’s Closet, a non-profit that aids foster and adoptive parents.