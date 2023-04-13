Bulletin Board — April 13, 2023

DIVINE MERCY

Divine Mercy Sunday will be celebrated at local parishes on April 16:

— St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop. Confession and adoration will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by the rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet. Closing Benediction and Mass, celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, will be at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call Sheila King at 802-8410.

— St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Holy Hour will begin at 1 p.m., following Mass at noon. The Chaplet of Divine Mercy will begin at about 1:30 p.m. It will conclude with Benediction.

— St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway. Confession and prayers will begin at 2 p.m. Eucharistic adoration and Benediction will be at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call Carol Masters at 424-6446.

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be April 16 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow.

For more information about the Mass or helping with the ministry, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

A Monthly Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child are invited to remember their beloved children in a service held in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. The next service will be April 26.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. April 17 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Seminarian Cole McDowell will speak about his pastoral year.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Family and Life Ministries has partnered with Red Bird Ministries of Louisiana to offer a program for parents who have lost a child, from pregnancy through adulthood.

The group meets monthly on the fourth Thursday in St. Louis Bertrand Church’s parish hall, 1104 S. Sixth St. The next session will be April 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit stlb.org/red-bird-ministry.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Family Community Clinic, 1420 E. Washington St., needs volunteer doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, scribes and interpreters. Students and retired nurses are welcome, and flexible shifts are available.

The Family Community Clinic provides free basic health care services to the uninsured. For more information, visit famcomclinic.org or email VolunteerCoordinator@famcomclinic.org.

The Archdiocesan Book Bee invites Catholic high school students who need service hours to assist with the event. It will be held at St. Athanasius School, 5915 Outer Loop, April 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers will help set up and clean up the day of the bee, supervise students waiting for their competition time and escort students through the building.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at Culver’s at 5 p.m. April 30. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

OPEN HOUSE

Holy Spirit School, 322 Cannons Lane, will hold a middle school information session April 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to share information about Holy Spirit’s middle school and provide tours of the facility. The session is intended for those interested in grades six and seven.

HERE and THERE

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, is having its semi-annual indoor community yard sale April 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. More than 50 tables will be available to peruse, and a snack bar will have breakfast and lunch items for sale. Proceeds will benefit people in need.

The Louisville Chorus will present “Touches of Heaven: Sacred Choral Treasures” at St. Brigid Church, 1520 Hepburn Ave., April 30 at 3 p.m. General tickets are $23, senior tickets are $20 and students are $5. To purchase tickets, visit https://redpintix.com/events/touches-of-heaven-4-30-2023 or call 968-6300.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

“Child Exploitation,” a seminar hosted by Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will be April 18 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Deacon Walt Jones will give the presentation in the Multipurpose Building. To register, email Allyson Skaggs at Akskag01@outlook.com. Walk-ins are welcome.

A free estate-planning session will be held at St. Ambrose Church in Cecilia, Ky., on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A free continental breakfast will be available. To register visit https://www.archlou.org/pg-session/ or call Melody Denson at 585-3291, ext. 1117.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

April 20 and 21: Difficult words of Jesus.

April 27 and 28: Signs and wonders of Jesus.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.