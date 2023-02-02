Young authors invited to enter contest

The Center for Interfaith Relations is accepting submissions for its third annual Young Authors Sacred Essay Writing contest.

The entrants must be between the ages of 13 and 18. The essay should discuss the year’s theme, “One Human Family,” and how people relate to each other despite differences, said an announcement from the center.

“Essayists are encouraged to explore themes such as acceptance, tolerance, compassion and cooperation between different cultures, ethnicities and other communities,” the announcement said.

There’s no cost to enter and the deadline to submit is Feb. 17.

For more information, visit centerforinterfaithrelations.org.