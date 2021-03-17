Xaverian Brother John Shaughnessy, a teacher, dies at 76 

Xaverian Brother John Shaughnessy died Feb. 12 at Nazareth Home.

Brother Shaughnessy, a native of Boston, joined the Xaverian Brothers in 1962. Following formation, he served as an educator in New Jersey, Kentucky and Mexico.

In Kentucky, he taught at Spalding University from 1988 to 2006. He then moved to Mexico where he trained teachers. He also taught English as a Second Language to impoverished residents looking for employment in the tourism industry.

Brother Shaughnessy returned to Louisville with health issues in 2015. He served as a tutor and taught English to Hispanic immigrants at Doors to Hope, a ministry of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, until early January when he became ill.

He is survived by two sisters, Ann Shaughnessy and Catherine Gibb, and a brother, David Shaughnessy.

Following a private service, Brother Shaughnessy was buried in the Xaverian Section of Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Xaverian Brothers’ Missions in Kenya and Congo in care of Ryken House, 1607 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, Ky., 40217.