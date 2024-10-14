Xaverian brother Daniel Conaghan, a teacher, dies at 84

Xaverian Brother Daniel Conaghan died Sept. 21 at Nazareth Home. He was 84 and had been a Xaverian for 67 years.

Brother Conaghan, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., entered the Xaverian community in 1957. He earned a bachelor’s degree from The Catholic University of America and a master’s from Wesleyan University in Connecticut.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Brother Conaghan taught at Flaget High School from 1963 to 1974 and St. Xavier High School from 1974 to 1978.

He also served in education in Maryland for eight years, the Xaverian missions in Bolivia for 11 years and in Kenya for nine years.

He retired to Ryken House in Louisville in 2008 and continued to assist St. Xavier High School by tutoring and teaching some math classes. He moved to Treyton Oak Towers in 2021, and then to Nazareth Home earlier this year.

He is survived by his sisters Mary and Patricia, his brother Charles, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and members of his community.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Sept. 30 with burial in the Xaverian Brothers Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Xaverian Brothers, 211 West Oak Street, Apt. 919, Louisville, Ky., 40203.