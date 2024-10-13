Hosparus Health Service of Remembrance set for Nov. 17 at Holy Family

Hosparus Health will hold its annual Service of Remembrance on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3926 Poplar Level Road.

The event will “honor and celebrate the memories of loved ones who have died within the past year,” according to an announcement from Hosparus Health. Family members and friends are invited to attend.

A reception with light refreshments will be served after the service.



The event is free, but reservations are preferred. Register online at bit.ly/louremember24 or call the Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center at 502-456-5451.