Women’s writer, blogger to speak at St. Bernadette on Sept. 21

Laura Phelps, a Catholic women’s author, blogger and speaker, will speak at St. Bernadette Church, 6500 Saint Bernadette Ave., in Prospect Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. St. Bernadette’s Walking with Purpose Ministry will host the event.

Phelps will present “Who do you Follow?” which takes an “honest look at discipleship: what it is, what it requires, and why it is worth it,” according to Walking With Purpose’s website.

Phelps has a background in women’s ministry, serving as a contributing writer for CatholicMom.com, TAKE OUT: Our Sunday Visitor parent magazine, Family Rosary and Walking with Purpose. She also writes a blog that can be viewed at www.LauraMaryPhelps.com.

The event is free to attend but registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3KhhT98 to reserve a spot.