Women of the Church, a Catholic leadership forum, will host an online discussion with Dr. Carolyn Woo, retired president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services.

Woo will discuss her book “Rising: Learning from Women’s Leadership in Catholic Ministries” with Dr. Kimberly Baker, faculty member at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology and co-founder of Women of the Church.

The event will be July 27 at 6 p.m. CT. To register and receive the Zoom link, email info@womenofthechurch.org by July 25.