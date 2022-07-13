Presentation Academy has raised more than $200,000 in seven months, exceeding a $190,000 capital campaign goal to celebrate the school’s 190th anniversary, which was in 2021.

The Campaign for Capital Projects and Scholarships is funding improvements at the school and scholarships and financial aid for students.

As part of the 190th-year celebration, dozens of scholarships were awarded to current and incoming students in the spring. Among them is the new Tillie Edelen Gibson ‘58 Scholarship, which will be awarded this summer in honor of Presentation’s first Black graduate.

Presentation assists 65 percent of its families through financial assistance and scholarships. For the 2021-2022 school year, it awarded more than $885,000 in financial aid.

Capital projects completed thus far include sealing and winterizing the school’s historic tower windows, adding additional solar panels to the Arts and Athletic Center roof and brick tucking protecting the school facade.

Gifts to the 190th-anniversary campaign can be made at presentationacademy.org/annual-fund. For more information, visit presentationacademy.org or call 583-5935.