‘We’re doing what he wants us to do,’ says soup kitchen volunteer at pope’s death

A framed photo of Pope Francis was placed near the entrance of the Cathedral of the Assumption April 21 within hours of his death. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Within hours of Pope Francis’ death on Easter Monday, April 21, the news had travelled around the world and into the peripheries of society, where the Holy Father frequently asked the church to be present.

By noon, word had reached the Cathedral of the Assumption’s Sandifur Dining Hall, where volunteers were busy preparing sandwiches and soup, and hungry individuals lined up in the alley awaiting the meal.

“They said Pope Francis died today,” said a man waiting in line along what’s known as Bologna Alley.

Inside, Milton Hettinger, a volunteer at the dining hall, said he was doing his morning meditation when his phone alerted him to the pope’s death.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute. He was just talking to his people yesterday.’ He got to say goodbye to us,” said Hettinger, trying to hold back tears.

On Easter Sunday, April 20, Pope Francis made a surprise visit to St. Peter’s Square, rolling through the gathered crowds in the popemobile, offering his characteristic smile, waving and greeting his visitors.

Hettinger said he feels honored to serve lunch to people in need and that doing so is what the pope would want.

“We’re here doing what he wants us to do,” said Hettinger. “Pope Francis was a fantastic man.”

Echoing Pope Francis, he added, “When it comes to the homeless, listen to their story. When you sit down and listen, it’s amazing” what you hear.

Milton Hettinger, a volunteer, worked in the Cathedral of the Assumption’s Sandifur Dining Hall April 21 and reflected that he was doing what the pope would have wanted. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Eileen Brown, another volunteer, said the news of the pope’s death shocked her.

“I was very saddened. I found him to be an extraordinary man, as humble as any religious person could be. He loved the common person very much,” Brown said. “It was very symbolic that he died on the Day of the Angels. He is with the angels.”

The day after Easter Sunday is known as the “Monday of the Angel” or “Day of the Angels.” It commemorates the women’s encounter with the angel at Jesus’ empty tomb.

Cheri Hill, another volunteer, said, “It was a beautiful miracle that he made an appearance yesterday on the holiest of days. It gives me chills,” she said.

Volunteer Lelia Sublett said she woke up early Sunday morning to watch the Easter celebration at the Vatican.

“That was very special to me. He was the people’s pope,” she said.

As the dining hall volunteers reflected on Pope Francis’ death, other parishioners did, too, by attending noon Mass at the Cathedral.

Father Joseph Graffis celebrated the Mass, telling the small congregation, “We gather with some sadness as well as some joy. What a great time to go be with the Lord. It was fitting. … He goes out into the crowd, waves at them, gives his blessing. What a way to go,” said Father Graffis.

Pope Francis, said Father Graffis, was a “great man in many ways.”

Those attending the Mass also took notice of the timing of the pope’s death.

Russ Read, a member of Holy Trinity Church, said the news of the pope’s death filled him with sadness and gratitude.

“It’s a wondrous day that the Lord took him after he got to speak to his people on Easter,” said Read. “I think it’s no coincidence that God allowed him another day. This is the beginning of his eternal life with the Father.”

Read said Pope Francis was “very generous” with his prayers and his teachings.

“What he did the most is that he showed everyone what charity is and how we should act towards everyone,” he said.

Lelia Sublett, left, and Cheri Hill, volunteered in the Cathedral of the Assumption’s Sandifur Dining Hall April 21. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Others who attended the noon Mass echoed that sentiment.

Carolyn Miles, a member of the Cathedral, said, “He was a wonderful pontiff. He was a pope for the people.”

The pope’s care for the poor and vulnerable is what she will remember the most, she noted.

Sam Corbett, also a member of the Cathedral, said when it comes to the pope’s teachings, he felt like they were “kindred spirits.”

“He was focused on helping the poor worldwide. He was very inclusive, encouraging folks to continue to be engaged with the church,” Corbett said.

Father Frederick Klotter, pastor of the Cathedral and a member of the Priests’ Council, said he met the pope on two occasions and remembers the warmth the pope exuded. His first meeting was shortly after Pope Francis’ 2013 election.

“I was lucky to be in his presence twice. Once in a large audience. … It was like sitting with a grandfather. I couldn’t get over how comfortable it felt,” he said.

His second meeting in 2019 was just as comfortable. He was in a small audience on that occasion. “It was a little bit overwhelming to realize I was with him in this atmosphere. I never believed I’d be with him in such a small group. I felt a lot of warmth coming from him,” Father Klotter said.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving at the Cathedral on April 22 at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend.