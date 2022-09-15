Archdiocesan News

Wedding anniversary Masses set for November and December

Frank and Marlene Bryan, left, and John and Carla Thomas, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversaries last year, took part in the Archdiocese of Louisville’s annual Wedding Anniversary Mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption. This year’s Mass honoring couples marking 30, 40, 50, 60 or 60+ years of marriage will be celebrated on Dec. 18 at noon. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate two Masses of Thanksgiving for couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this year.

A Mass honoring couples marking 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of marriage in 2022 will be celebrated Nov. 20 at noon.

A Mass honoring couples marking 30, 40, 50, 60 or 60+ years of marriage in 2022 will be celebrated on Dec. 18 at noon.

Both liturgies will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., and will be live-streamed on the cathedral’s YouTube channel.

Pre-registration, which is required, can be made by calling your parish office.

