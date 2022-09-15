Wedding anniversary Masses set for November and December

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate two Masses of Thanksgiving for couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this year.

A Mass honoring couples marking 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of marriage in 2022 will be celebrated Nov. 20 at noon.

A Mass honoring couples marking 30, 40, 50, 60 or 60+ years of marriage in 2022 will be celebrated on Dec. 18 at noon.

Both liturgies will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., and will be live-streamed on the cathedral’s YouTube channel.

Pre-registration, which is required, can be made by calling your parish office.