Mr. and Mrs. Charles Suhre Jr., members of Our Mother of Sorrows Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 30. Mrs. Suhre, the former Maureen Grimes, is retired from Our Lady’s Rosary Makers. Mr. Suhre is retired from LG&E and Our Lady’s Rosary Makers. The couple have four children (one is deceased) and two grandchildren. They celebrated with Mass at Our Mother of Sorrows.