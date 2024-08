Deacon Mark and Kim Rougeux, members of St. Patrick Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 17. Mrs. Rougeux, the former Kim Nelson, works as an auditor for the archdiocese and as a volunteer for Hosparus and Baptist Eastpointe Surgery Center. Deacon Rougeux, D. Min., serves as a deacon for the Archdiocese of Louisville and as executive director of Mass of the Air.