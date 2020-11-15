Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Helen Leo Ebelhar, 87, dies

Record Staff Report

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Helen Leo Ebelhar died Nov. 10 at Mount St. Joseph. She was 87 and in her 68th year of religious life.

Sister Ebelhar, a native of Sorgho, Ky., served as an educator in the Archdiocese of Louisville and the Diocese of Owensboro. She also served in family ministry. She taught at the old St. Columba School from 1954-1956 and St. Catherine Academy in New Haven, Ky., from 1959 to 1963. She also taught at St. Bartholomew School from 1975 to 1980. She served her community as a sacristan at the Motherhouse from 1982 to 1991.

She is survived by her five siblings Beverly Ebelhar of Owensboro, Ky.; Helen Reinstedler of Louisville, Barbara Powers of Bowling Green, Ky.; Patricia Mearkle of Windsor, Conn.; and Doug Ebelhar of Hendersonville, Tenn.; nieces and nephews and members of her religious community.

A private funeral service took place Nov. 13.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.