Father William K. Miller, 85, dies

Record Staff Report

Father William K. (Bill) Miller, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died Nov. 13 at the age of 85.

Father Miller, a native of Louisville, attended St. Charles Borromeo and Holy Cross schools. He attended St. Mary High School and St. Mary College, both in St. Mary, Ky. He completed his seminary education at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind. He was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville May 27, 1961.

He served as pastor of Mother of Good Counsel Church and St. Benedict Church in Lebanon Junction, Ky.; as administrator of St. Clare Oratory in Colesburg, Ky., and as associate pastor of St. Gabriel, Our Lady Help of Christians, St. Lawrence, St. Barnabas and Our Lady of Lourdes churches.

He taught at Bishop David High School and served on various archdiocesan boards including: liturgical board, transitional deacon program, family relations center, due process board, Archdiocesan Catholic School Board and Archdiocesan Building Commission. In retirement, he continued to minister by celebrating Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes, Nazareth Home as well as the backside of Churchill Downs. He also ministered at Little Sisters of the Poor.

Survivors include his brothers, Tim Miller of Brandon, Fla., and Eddie Miller; seven sisters, Frances Miller, Marilyn McClellan, Charlotte Miller Stengel, Kathleen Thomas, Mary Ann Hood, Trish Hermann, and Julie Eggers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Public visitation is Nov. 17 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, and Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes. COVID-19 restrictions apply.